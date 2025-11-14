Bafana, Boks and Proteas all in action this weekend

South Africa's three major national sporting teams, Bafana Bafana, the Springboks, and the Proteas, are all in action this weekend.

There’s plenty on offer this weekend, with football friendlies and qualifiers on the go all over the globe while in Europe there are six rugby Tests scheduled to keep fans entertained. The Proteas men’s team are also in action against India.

Here then are three predictions for the weekend’s action.

South Africa v Zambia

Bafana Bafana host neighbours Zambia in what is expected to be a thrilling international friendly match at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha on Saturday.

With both countries having qualified for next month’s Afcon in Morocco, they will use the match to gauge their readiness for the continental competition.

Bafana coach Hugo Broos has made it clear that he will accept nothing less than a victory, while his counterpart, Moses Sichone, has said they are coming to South Africa to prove a point. The match promises to be a thriller.

However, looking at the form of both teams, South Africa should take this one.

Prediction: South Africa 3 Zambia 0

Betway odds: SA 1.86, Zambia 4.10, draw 3.45

Rugby

Italy v South Africa

It’s the Boks’ third match of their European tour this month and they should have far too much fire-power to be threatened by the Italians in Turin on Saturday afternoon.

The Boks go into the game on the back of a thrilling win against France, while the Azzurri shocked the Wallabies last weekend. Still, the Boks, with their depth, form and the momentum from two good wins on tour, should win this one.

Prediction: Boks by 20

Betway odds: Italy 13.00, SA 1.05, draw 60.00

Cricket

India v South Africa

Playing, and winning, in Test cricket in India is considered one of the toughest assignments in all of cricket, but the Proteas will be full of confidence after playing well in their last series, against Pakistan, drawing it 1-1.

India though will be a far tougher challenge, especially playing in front of close to 70,000 fans at Eden Gardens in Kolkata in the first Test starting Friday morning.

The pressure will especially be on the South African batters who’re going to be up against the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Co, who thrive in their own home conditions.

Prediction: India to win first Test

Betway odds: India 1.30, SA 4.75, draw 11.50

All odds correct at time of writing and subject to change.