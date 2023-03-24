Bafana Bafana seek points to move close to Cup of Nations qualification

4Racing

Friday 24 March



Bafana Bafana look to take a giant step towards a place at the next Africa Cup of Nations finals as they host Liberia in Soweto tonight in their group qualifier. More details at www.soccer6.co.za

M1 South Africa vs Liberia: It has been more than 20 years since South Africa and Liberia shared a group and on that occasion Bafana won 2-1 at home and drew 1-1 away.



M2 Bulgaria vs Montenegro: Bulgaria have gone six games without a loss. Montenegro have lost three of their past four internationals.



M3 Egypt vs Malawi: Egypt have won their last three games while Malawi have been gearing up for this Africa Cup of Nations qualifier with friendlies against Bangladesh and Lesotho.



M4 Czech Republic vs Poland: Eight past meetings between these two countries have seen four victories each.



M5 France vs Netherlands: After five successive French victories, the Dutch won the last meeting against France 2-0 in Rotterdam in late 2018.



M6 Gibraltar vs Greece: Greece have won their past two games against Gibraltar, scoring four goals in each game.



M7 Moldova vs Faroe Islands: Moldova have conceded seven goals in their last two home matches. Faroes have lost only once in their past six fixtures.



M8 Sweden vs Belgium: Sweden are on a run of four successive victories. Belgium play a first encounter under new manager Dominic Tedesco and with captain Eden Hazard having retired from the team.



M9 Tunisia vs Libya: Derby between neighbours with Tunisia having won with of their last 10 clashes against Libya, with one draw and one defeat.



M10 Guinea vs Ethiopia: A lack of a suitable stadium means Guinea have to host this Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in Casablanca, Morocco.

Suggested permutation:

R16.00 1 x 1 x 1 x 1 x 1,2 x 3 x 1,2 x 1,2 x 1 x 1