Can Palace punish struggling United?

The Eagles are slight favourites to beat the Red Devils.

Manchester United and Crystal Palace meet on Sunday in the English Premier League at Selhurst Park, and it is the Red Devils who badly need a result.

Ruben Amorim’s side slumped 1-0 at home to ten-man Everton on Monday evening, a dismal result just as the gloom at Old Trafford had seemed to be lifting.

United went into this weekend’s fixtures sitting in tenth place in the table, though they were also just two points off fifth-placed Palace, and just five points off second.

Palace have had a superb first few months of the season, Oliver Glasner’s side performing well despite star attacking midfielder Eberechi Eze joining Arsenal.

The South London side have lost just two of their first 12 Premier League games, while also competing in the Uefa Europa Conference League. Glasner’s side lost at Strasbourg in the Conference League on Thursday and are currently eighth in the group standings, with two wins and two defeats.

Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta has six goals in 12 Premier League matches this season. After failing to hit the back of the net in his last two Premier League appearances, the Frenchman will no doubt be determined to remedy that against the Red Devils.

United cannot blame fatigue on not performing domestically this season. Amorim’s side are not in Europe and have only the Premier League and FA Cup left to focus on.

United cannot blame fatigue on not performing domestically this season. Amorim's side are not in Europe and have only the Premier League and FA Cup left to focus on.

According to the latest Betway odds, Palace are slight favourites to win Sunday’s match, at 2.38 to United’s 3.00. A draw is at 3.65.

