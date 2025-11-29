Pirates down 10-man Durban City to claim top spot

Evidence Makgopa opened the scoring for the Buccaneers in the first half, before Patrick Maswanganyi in the second half.

Orlando Pirates moved to the top of the Betway Premiership standings following their 2-0 win over Durban City at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday afternoon.



The result saw Pirates topple Sundowns at the top of the log standings with 28 points after 12 games, the same number of games as the Brazilians, while the Citizens moved down to eighth spot.



Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou opted for four changes from the team that beat Chippa United midweek with Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Nkosikhona Ndaba, Maswanganyi, and Evidence Makgopa coming in for Lebone Seema, Deon Hotto, Sipho Mbule, and Yanela Mbuthuma respectively.



It was the visitors who ha the fair share of ball possession but the home side did create enough changes to at least walk away with a point, but it was not to be.



Mfanafuthi Mkhize almost gave the Citizens the lead in the third minute when he rose unmarked for a free header, but his effort went narrowly wide of goal.



They were to be punished for this miss when Makgopa tapped in Relebohile Mofokeng’s cross in the 22nd minute.



City tried to push men forward for the equaliser, but Pirates kept their slender lead going into the break.

Pirates came out with guns blazing in the second half as they looked for the second goal and they came close to getting one through Tshepang Moremi in the 50th minute, but his shot was saved by Darren Keet.



Keet almost gifted Pirates the second goal just after the hour mark when he tried to dribble Makgopa, but was outmuscled by the striker who then tried to find Mofokeng inside the box, but the Citizens managed to clear the danger.



The Buccaneers were not to be denied their assurance goal and it was scored by Maswanganyi in the 77th minute.



Things went from bad to worse for City in the closing stages of the match when Sphamandla Ncanana was given his marching orders for a second bookable offence.



