Can West Ham pile more pain on struggling Liverpool?

Liverpool and Arne Slot are in desperate need of a victory as they travel to West Ham United in the English Premier League on Sunday.

The Reds’ defence of their title has all-but collapsed in a run of six defeats in their last seven Premier League matches. Slot’s position as head coach is also coming under intense pressure, which only increased as Liverpool lost 4-1 at home to PSV Eindhoven in the Uefa Champions League in midweek.

There is little doubt that the tragic death of Diogo Jota before the season kicked off has had a huge emotional impact on this Liverpool squad. But it only partly explains the extent of their demise, especially as so much money was spent on reinforcing the squad ahead of the new campaign.

So far, multi-million pound signings Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak have just not clicked, while Liverpool’s experienced players like Mohamed Salah and Virgil Van Dijk are also starting to look a little past their best.

Liverpool, battered 3-0 at home by Nottingham Forest in their last Premier League match, are sitting 13th in the table and do not seem to know where their next win is coming from.

About a month ago, West Ham would have been heavy favourites to give Liverpool fans a bit of light relief, but the Hammers have had an upturn in form of late under new head coach Nuno Espirito Santo.

Home wins over Newcastle and Burnley and a 2-2 draw at Bournemouth have meant West Ham have picked up seven points out of a possible nine in their last three matches. Striker Callum Wilson has found some form, with three goals in his last two appearances, and the experienced Premier League striker is probably relishing taking on Liverpool.

West Ham are still 17th in the table and seven points behind the Reds but this fixture no longer looks a nailed on away win by any stretch of the imagination.

Betway’s latest odds still heavily favour Liverpool, with the Reds at 1.64 to West Ham’s 5.00 and a draw at 4.50.

The Hammers, however, particularly given Liverpool’s recent demise, might be worth a punt for those willing to take a risk.

