Pirates coach admits to first half woes against City

Despite his team’s victory, Orlando Pirates head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou was far from satisfied with his side’s performance in the first half against Durban City on Saturday.



Goals from Evidence Makgopa and Patrick Maswanganyi earned the Buccaneers a 2-0 win over the Citizens at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.



The win saw Pirates move three points clear of Mamelodi Sundowns after 12 matches each.



After the game, Ouaddou revealed that he had to show his players some tough love during the half-time talk in order for them to improve their game and was happy with the second half display from his team.



“When you know your players well and you understand their qualities, you also know they cannot just lose those qualities in 45 minutes. The most important thing is to choose the right words to awaken those qualities again,” said Ouaddou.



“We made some tactical adjustments in the positions of the players, how they have to move, the connection between the lines and between the sectors of the team. But we also had to change their attitude. I was not so happy about their attitude, and I told them that. It’s very important to be honest with these players.

“I think the words were strong at half-time, and the players managed to shut my mouth in the second half because they gave me the right answer. I was happy about the performance after the break,” he added.

Pirates change focus to Carling KO final

Following the victory over City, Pirates will now change their focus to the Carling Knockout final against Marumo Gallants at the New Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane next Saturday.



Ouaddou has admitted that his mind is already on the final.



“We finished well and I have to check the log, but I think it’s good for our fans, our club. I will congratulate them, but for now I want to focus to the final. I will shake their hands but tonight my focus in on the final,” said the Moroccan.



Meanwhile, Pirates will be without the services of Maswanganyi for the Carling Knockout Cup final through suspension.

The midfielder picked up his fourth yellow card of the campaign during the win over City.







