Are Chiefs worth a flutter to topple Sundowns?

Amakhosi are looking for a fourth straight Betway Premiership win.

Kaizer Chiefs host Mamelodi Sundowns at FNB Stadium on Wednesday, with a chance to make an early statement that they are proper contenders for the Betway Premiership title.

Nasreddine Nabi’s first season in charge of Chiefs did at least produce a trophy, as Amakhosi lifted the Nedbank Cup, taking down Sundowns along the way in the semifinals.

In the league, however, Chiefs were desperately poor, finishing ninth in the table and a frankly embarrassing 41 points behind champions Sundowns.

Sundowns are such a dominant force in the Betway Premiership that they are going for a ninth consecutive league title.

Chiefs last won the title in 2015, and that was also the last time they won three Premiership games to start the season. Until the current campaign came around. Wins over Sellenbosch FC, Polokwane City and Richards Bay have given Chiefs fans a reason to dream that they might just compete again in the marathon of a title race.

In front of 60 000 fans at FNB Stadium, Sundowns will provide an acid test of whether Chiefs really have made strides in this regard under Nabi.

Miguel Cardoso’s Masandawana have made an unbeaten start to the Premiership campaign. But they drew their opening match at home to Chippa United and have not quite been at their brilliant best in wins over AmaZulu and Magesi.

On top of this, Sundowns were taken down by Orlando Pirates over two legs in the MTN8 semifinals. The Buccaneers eventually triumphed on penalties after both legs ended in 1-1 draws.

Chiefs did also beat Sundowns the last time these two sides met, a 2-1 win in the Nedbank Cup semifinals in April. Amakhosi have tightened up their defence this season, conceding no goals in three matches. It took them 16 matches to keep three clean sheets last season.

Chiefs will also have head coach Nabi back on the bench at FNB Stadium on Wednesday. Nabi had to leave the country and return to Tunisia before the season started, after his wife was involved in a serious road accident.

It is worth remembering that Sundowns beat Chiefs three times last season, have a squad jam-packed with quality, and an attack that should give Chiefs’ defence far more problems than Stellies, Polokwane City or Richards Bay did.

There can be no surprise that Masandawana are clear favourites on Wednesday, with Betway odds of 1.88 to win.

Chiefs are at 4.60 with a draw at 3.10. But on current form, those odds seem long and Chiefs might just be worth a flutter.