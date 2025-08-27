Betway Best Bets

Home » Betway Best Bets

Are Chiefs worth a flutter to topple Sundowns?

Picture of Jonty Mark

By Jonty Mark

Football Editor

3 minute read

27 August 2025

11:04 am

RELATED ARTICLES

Amakhosi are looking for a fourth straight Betway Premiership win.

Nasreddine Nabi - Kaizer Chiefs

Nasreddine Nabi will be back on the bench for Chiefs against Sundowns on Wednesday. Picture: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

Kaizer Chiefs host Mamelodi Sundowns at FNB Stadium on Wednesday, with a chance to make an early statement that they are proper contenders for the Betway Premiership title.

Nasreddine Nabi’s first season in charge of Chiefs did at least produce a trophy, as Amakhosi lifted the Nedbank Cup, taking down Sundowns along the way in the semifinals.

In the league, however, Chiefs were desperately poor, finishing ninth in the table and a frankly embarrassing 41 points behind champions Sundowns.

Sundowns are such a dominant force in the Betway Premiership that they are going for a ninth consecutive league title.

Chiefs last won the title in 2015, and that was also the last time they won three Premiership games to start the season. Until the current campaign came around. Wins over Sellenbosch FC, Polokwane City and Richards Bay have given Chiefs fans a reason to dream that they might just compete again in the marathon of a title race.

In front of 60 000 fans at FNB Stadium, Sundowns will provide an acid test of whether Chiefs really have made strides in this regard under Nabi.

Miguel Cardoso’s Masandawana have made an unbeaten start to the Premiership campaign. But they drew their opening match at home to Chippa United and have not quite been at their brilliant best in wins over AmaZulu and Magesi.

On top of this, Sundowns were taken down by Orlando Pirates over two legs in the MTN8 semifinals. The Buccaneers eventually triumphed on penalties after both legs ended in 1-1 draws.

Chiefs did also beat Sundowns the last time these two sides met, a 2-1 win in the Nedbank Cup semifinals in April. Amakhosi have tightened up their defence this season, conceding no goals in three matches. It took them 16 matches to keep three clean sheets last season.

Chiefs will also have head coach Nabi back on the bench at FNB Stadium on Wednesday. Nabi had to leave the country and return to Tunisia before the season started, after his wife was involved in a serious road accident.

RELATED ARTICLES

It is worth remembering that Sundowns beat Chiefs three times last season, have a squad jam-packed with quality, and an attack that should give Chiefs’ defence far more problems than Stellies, Polokwane City or Richards Bay did.

There can be no surprise that Masandawana are clear favourites on Wednesday, with Betway odds of 1.88 to win.

Chiefs are at 4.60 with a draw at 3.10. But on current form, those odds seem long and Chiefs might just be worth a flutter.

Read more on these topics

Betway Premiership Kaizer Chiefs F.C (AmaKhosi/Chiefs) Mamelodi Sundowns F.C. (Sundowns)

EDITOR'S CHOICE

South Africa First rains of Spring? Here’s when you can start swimming
Politics ‘Let’s fix the basics of Jozi’ – Helen Zille eyes Joburg mayoral race
South Africa Notorious South African wildlife criminal’s dubious pursuit of hunting permit in Botswana
Elections Road to 2026 local government elections: IEC registers 13 new political parties since last month
Courts WATCH: Sibiya eagerly waiting to clear his name after Masemola’s allegations

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp