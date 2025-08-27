Mdunyelwa talks Chiefs crowd factor at FNB

'Their crowd will come out in numbers and they're going to have the support,' he said.

Fresh from their MTN8 Cup heartbreak against Orlando Pirates, Mamelodi Sundowns are turning their focus to another fierce battle against Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium on Wednesday night. The much-anticipated game is expected to be played in front of a sold-out crowd at the iconic venue that hosted the 2010 FIFA World Cup final.

The Soweto giants have started the new Betway Premiership campaign with three wins on the bounce and will be backed by a full house at the iconic venue. Heading into the game, Amakhosi have already claimed the scalps of Stellenbosch FC, Polokwane City and Richards Bay.

Sundowns’ Mdunyelwa – ‘Never and easy game’

Sundowns, who did the double over Chiefs last season, are desperate to respond and reassert their dominance. Kick-off is at 7:30pm and Sundowns defender Defender Zuko Mdunyelwa knows it won’t be an easy task playing Chiefs on their turf.

“Playing Kaizer Chiefs is never an easy game especially playing at their home venue where they utilise it very well and their crowd will come out in numbers. They’re going to have the support,” he said.

“It’s very important for us not to dwell a lot on things that have happened in the past but to focus on what we can do in the future.

‘We are the defending champions’

“We believe that if we nullify what they will do again on Wednesday, we stand a better chance of winning. If our supporters also come in numbers and be the 12th men and be with us once again, we can come through because we are the defending champions of the title.”

The two met on four occasions last season with Sundowns hammering Chiefs 4-0 in Carling Knockout to add to their two wins in the league. However, it was Chiefs who had the last laugh the last time the two giants clashed with a 2-1 win in the semifinals of the Nedbank Cup at Loftus Versfeld.