Chiefs’ Shabalala eyes Bafana spot

'It is everyone’s dream to play for Bafana,' said Shabalala this week at the Chiefs Village.

Mduduzi Shabalala is hoping his form with Kaizer Chiefs is enough to win him a regular place in Hugo Broos’ Bafana Bafana squad.

ALSO READ: There are no small teams, says Pirates’ Ouaddou

Shabalala’s fine start to the season with Amakhosi has already seen him picked in Broos’ provisional Bafana squad for next month’s 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifiers against Lesotho and Nigeria.

Shabalala to shine against Sundowns?

With Broos set to name his final Bafana squad on Thursday, a stellar showing by Shabalala at FNB Stadium against Mamelodi Sundowns on Wednesday could just force the Bafana coach’s hand.

“It is everyone’s dream to play for Bafana,” said Shabalala this week at the Chiefs Village.

“I need to really work hard … to put myself in the team. It is not easy, we have seen the team’s (Bafana’s) consistency. For me it is all about doing my job. If the right moment comes, it will happen.”

Chiefs have won their first three Betway Premiership games of the season, and a win over Sundowns in front of 60 000 fans on Wednesday would lay down a real marker.

Amakhosi did beat Sundowns the last time the two sides met, in April in the Nedbank Cup semifinals. Sundowns are also coming into the game on the back of an MTN8 semifinal defeat to Orlando Pirates on Saturday.

Miguel Cardoso’s side are unbeaten in the league, with seven points out of nine, but are yet to hit their brilliant best.

‘Previous fixtures don’t matter’

“In these types of games, previous fixtures don’t matter,” said Shabalala, however.

ALSO READ: Chiefs confirm Maboe signing

“At the end of the day it is who is best on the day and who wants it more. Tactically we need to be sharp. They are a big team, even we are. We are going out to win the game and do our best.

“We are not … focusing on what happened on Saturday.”