Pirates should have won the game against Sundowns – Ouaddou

“To be honest, I think it's a game that we should have won regarding the number of chances that we have created," said Ouaddou.

Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou was delighted with a point against Mamelodi Sundowns, but believes that the Buccaneers should have won the encounter.



This comes after Pirates came back from a goal down to draw 1-1 with Sundowns in an entertaining Betway Premiership match played at a sold-out Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Saturday.



ALSO READ: Cardoso hits back at ‘defensive’ tag after draw to Pirates



Peter Shalulile’s opener for the Brazilians in the 20th minute was cancelled out by a stunning equaliser from Cemran Dansin in the 35th minute.



“We started slowly, Sundowns put us in trouble in terms of building, they managed to find the free player in the middle,” said Ouaddou during a post-match press conference.

”We had a problem with (Marcelo) Allende, Nuno Santos, (Bathusi) Aubaas in the middle, because they were trying to overload, which we had prepared for, but I thought that we were not aggressive enough to prevent them from the building.

“But we made some changes in order to be more dangerous in the transitions. And it worked because we created the most chances and I was so happy about the second half, the way that we played and how we respected the game plan,” added the Moroccan coach.



Ouaddou believes that the Buccaneers created enough chances to win the game.

“To be honest, I think it’s a game that we should have won regarding the number of chances that we have created. And today, I think, to be honest, it should be a victory for Orlando Pirates.

“But let’s go home with this point. Let’s not be too tough on our boys. They did well. And let’s go to fight for the next games that we have in hand and let’s go to take the lead of this league,” commented Ouadou.



Meanwhile, Ouaddou was full of praise for Dansin after his stunning goal against Sundowns.



“It’s difficult for a coach, because if we had lost the game all people are saying ‘but the coach, he put a player without experience’. But as a coach I have worked in development for five to six years, you have to give chances to huge South African talents, to give them the opportunity to shine,” said Ouaddou.



ALSO READ: Ouaddou hails Dansin after wonder goal against Sundowns

“It’s what we did today (Saturday) in a very important game. I think this guys, it’s a big experience and now it will give him the chance to grow.