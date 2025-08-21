Betway Best Bets

Entering deep waters at Great Barrier Reef Arena

By Mike Moon

21 August 2025

Pitch for second ODI in Mackay might favour pace bowling.

Lungi Ngidi

South Africa’s Lungi Ngidi in action against Australia in the ODI series. Picture: Saeed Khan / AFP

Bookmakers’ expectations got bowled out in Australia earlier this week; Proteas fans who kept faith with their team collected on the first ODI against Australia.

Punters flush with cash might feel inclined to chase their luck and bung bundles on South Africa and her players to follow up in the second match of the series – on Friday in the northeastern coastal city of Mackay.

However, a word of caution: not much is known about the venue, the Great Barrier Reef Arena, and the Proteas could find themselves all at sea.

Odds setters are doubling down on Australia as favourites, despite SA’s 98-run triumph in the first ODI in Cairns. Odds are often an accurate prediction, based as they are on data, algorithms and what not.

But were the following stats considered? SA have won 16 of their past 20 ODIs against Australia. If the Proteas win either of the final two matches in Mackay, it will be their fifth-straight bilateral ODI series win over Australia.

SA at 2.65 and Australia at 1.47 looks off kilter.

Only one men’s ODI has been “played” at the Great Barrier Reef Arena – in the 1992 World Cup. That game was washed out after two balls, so there are zero stats for top-level action over 50 overs!

Matches at a much lower level suggest the pitch is friendlier to pace bowling than the one in Cairns, where Maharaj took 5 for 33.

The Top Bowler category has SA quicks Nandre Burger at 5.90 and Lungi Ngidi at 6.00 – behind Aussie counterpart Josh Hazelwood at 4.50.

The captain who wins the toss could opt to chase given the chance of dew in the evening of the day-night encounter. Also, it will be tempting to have first use of a fresh pitch.

One strategy might be to wait until after the toss to see who bowls first and punt them in the live betting.
The match starts at 6.30am SA time on Friday.

The third ODI is on Sunday at the same time – also in Mackay.

