Proteas adjusting to new conditions ahead of second ODI, says Breetzke

Spinner Prenelan Subrayen is available but will not face Australia in Mackay while he waits for his bowling action to be tested.

Playing in different conditions on Friday, top-order batter Matthew Breetzke says the Proteas will be ready to adapt as they look to claim a series victory in the second one-day international (ODI) against Australia in Mackay.

In the first match of the series in Cairns on Tuesday, which South Africa won by 98 runs, spinners led both teams’ bowling attacks with Keshav Maharaj taking 5/33 for South Africa and Travis Head taking 4/57 for Australia.

Breetzke, however, felt there could be more in it for the seamers at the Great Barrier Reef Arena in Mackay.

“The wicket at the first game in Cairns was quite slow and spin conducive, and I came here expecting quite quick wickets, so we’ll see. This will be a completely different wicket, and we’ll have to adjust and see what happens,” said Breetzke, who was one of three Proteas batters who hit half-centuries in the series opener.

“We just had a training session in the nets, and the nets look similar to the wicket, so it looks like there’s a little more pace and a bit more in it for the bowlers, so we’ll have to assess the first 10 overs and see what we can do.”

Subrayen not playing in Mackay

Meanwhile, spin bowler Prenelan Subrayen would not play on Friday, head coach Shukri Conrad confirmed, despite being available.

Subrayen was flagged for a ‘suspect bowling action’ in the first match, and he was set to be tested in Brisbane next week, before the SA team’s departure for a tour of England.

But Conrad said they felt it was best to temporarily sideline the 31-year-old bowler, who took 1/46 on his ODI debut on Tuesday.

“He’s allowed to play until he gets tested, but we just felt… we should get him out of the public eye, make sure he’s ok and that he focuses on this testing. So that’s why his name is not going to be on the team sheet tomorrow,” Conrad said on Thursday.

“But he’s alright. He’s been through this process before… and we’re obviously rallying around him and making sure he’s in the best spirits. Next week will reveal a lot, and we’ll take it from there, but as it is now, he’s doing ok.”

After Friday’s game, which starts at 6.30am, the third and final ODI between SA and Australia will be played in Mackay on Sunday.