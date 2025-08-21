OPINION: Proteas looking good as build-up to home World Cup gains momentum

South Africa will have another chance in 2027 after falling short in four previous attempts to win a cricket World Cup on home soil.

With the local organising committee (LOC) board being announced on Thursday, another step will be taken in the build-up to the 2027 Cricket World Cup.

And while things are moving forward behind the scenes, there is also a lot of promise being shown on the park by the Proteas, just two years out from their home tournament.

Among South Africa’s most popular sports, the nation last won a home World Cup when the Springboks lifted the Webb Ellis Cup in 1995.

On the cricket field, there have been four opportunities to win global titles on SA soil, but the Proteas have generally struggled to put up a fight.

At the 2003 World Cup, the national men’s side did not progress beyond the pool stages, and at the 2007 T20 World Cup they were eliminated in the Super 8 round.

The women’s team have done better, but they too have fallen short. They were knocked out in the group stages of the 50-over World Cup in 2005, and though they did well to reach the final at the 2023 T20 World Cup, they slipped in a 19-run defeat to Australia at Newlands.

Looking ahead to 2027

So the Proteas men have a whole lot to play for as they set their sights on ending the drought.

First up they must compete in next year’s T20 World Cup, and while that tournament will be the next long-term goal, the 2027 showpiece will be at the back of their minds.

Based on where they stand right now, with a good blend of youth and experience, things are looking pretty good.

In the first ODI against Australia in Cairns on Tuesday, which was their first match in the format in more than five months, the Proteas top order stood up, with three players scoring half-centuries. And even without frontline bowlers Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen, the attack combined well, spearheaded by spinner Keshav Maharaj.

A lot can happen between now and the 2027 World Cup, but early indications are that South Africa will be competitive.

Maybe, just maybe, like the Boks did 30 years ago, they’ll finally give us a fairytale ending.