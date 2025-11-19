Time for Formula 1 aces to throw the dice in Las Vegas

Max Verstappen and Mercedes may make merry.

Max Verstappen has a simple job in Las Vegas. He needs to get lucky and land himself a big points swing in a race through streets of the gambling mecca if he wants to remain known as the world’s best racing driver.

The Las Vegas Grand Prix on Sunday kicks off a triple-header of three back-to-back races over three weekends to complete the 2025 Formula 1 season.

Verstappen lies 49 points behind Lando Norris in the drivers’ championship, with 83 points still up for grabs in those three GPs.

Norris’s job is also clear: keep doing what he’s been doing – winning. Two victories on the trot, in Mexico and Brazil, have put him out in front and pulling away from his McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri and from Verstappen.

The smart money is on the champion to make a bold, last gasp defence, but to ultimately fall short and surrender his crown to Norris.

The Dutchman is 2.50 to win in Las Vegas in his Red Bull, with the Briton on 3.25.

Norris the championship favourite

However, Norris’s recent successes have seen him slashed down to 1.12 to be the new champ. Verstappen is 13.10, with Piastri loitering at 7.05.

The latter was once hot favourite for the title but hit a surprising form slump, hasn’t made the podium in months and now lies 24 points off Norris with little to suggest he can make up the leeway.

Betway have the Australian at 9.00 for Las Vegas – behind last year’s winner George Russell of Mercedes at 5.50.

Behind these numbers lies the fact that McLaren have not done well in Vegas in the city’s two GPs to date – 2023 and 2024.

The “dark horse” is the Mercedes team – after last year’s 1-2, a runner-up place for Kimi Antonelli a fortnight ago in Brazil and the cars’ well-proven strength in cool conditions – which are forecast for the Nevada desert.

Mercedes at 3.25 for Winning Constructor doesn’t look particularly good value but might be a wise bet, nonetheless.

Please note that Betway odds are correct at the time of writing and subject to change.