Get in early on this weekend’s Test rugby action up north

By Jacques van der Westhuyzen

17 November 2025

11:34 am

There's another round of interesting rugby Test matches to look forward to in the northern hemisphere this weekend.

Springbok and Ireland rugby players

The last time the Springboks played against Ireland at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin was in 2022. Picture: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile/Gallo Images

It’s still early in the week so it might be the best time to get your bets in ahead of this weekend’s rugby action up north.

After an interesting weekend of Test rugby action, where there were upsets and surprises, expect plenty more intrigue this coming weekend.

Of course all rugby eyes in South Africa will be on the Springboks, who’ll be going for their fourth straight win on tour up north when they take on Ireland in Dublin on Saturday.

The Boks have so far beaten Japan, France and Italy, and end their tour with a Test against Wales, who were lucky to edge past Japan at the weekend, next Saturday.

Also, Bok boss Rassie Erasmus will be looking for his first win against Ireland in Ireland – the only country he hasn’t managed to beat in Tests away from home.

While the Boks have been good so far on tour, it remains a surprise that Betway have them as the favourites to win at the weekend, at odds of 1.45.

Ireland, who always show up against the Boks and are tough to beat at home, have been installed at 3.15 to win. This could of course change before kick off.

A draw is 23.00 … not a bad option if you’re not sure who you want to back.

England (1.24), after their win against the All Blacks, are early favourites against Argentina (4.80), who beat Scotland in a huge comeback on Sunday. Will they be able to lift themselves again?

The Grand Slam is thus gone for New Zealand, but they’re expected to be too good for Wales, and are at 1.00 to win, with their hosts a long shot at 22.00 … who would have thought that a few years ago?

France (1.09) are fancied to beat Australia (9.00), who’ve fallen away again somewhat following their good showing in the Rugby Championship.

Italy, who’ve been the biggest movers and shakers this November Test season, take on Chile and are at 1.02 to win with Chile at 18.00.

All odds correct at time of writing and subject to change.

Rugby Springboks do it again with 14 men: Four takeaways from Italy win

