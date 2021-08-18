Champ trainer gives punters ‘Dat’ inside info

Mike Moon

Champion trainer Justin Snaith is always keen to be as transparent as possible with punters regarding the merits of his runners. He often goes out of his way, for example, to warn the public if a horse is not 100% for a race due to having missed out on a key gallop.

So, when he tells Computaform readers that his rising star Gimme Dat “returns fully fit and will run to form” we are all ears.

The three-year-old returns to racetrack action after a five-and-a-half-month break to contest Race 7 at Kenilworth on Wednesday, a Graduation Plate for fillies over 1200m.

The form Snaith refers to is just two runs – and mighty impressive efforts they were. Gimme Dat sauntered to victory on both occasions at Kenilworth, the first over 1000m and the second over 1200m. The latter was the local Fillies Nursery, heavy with juvenile talent.

Gimme Dat is being readied for the Cape summer season that lies ahead, so might not be as finely tuned as she is likely to be in a few months’ time. However, she does seem to be in the top rank of her generation and that class could tell in this contest.

S’manga Khumalo, who has shone for the Snaiths of late, gets the ride. Regular No 1 stable jockey Richard Fourie is paired with Kwinta’s Light, a smart sort with a win and three seconds from five runs to her name, suggesting that this daughter of Gotthegreenlight is the yard’s second favourite.

Two further Snaith runners are in the seven-strong field – Homely Girl and Warm Welcome, who have also shown ability in their short careers. Glen Kotzen’s Oh So Squishy and Andre Nel’s Chansonette have very similar credentials.

If the possibility of rustiness gives one doubts about Gimme Dat as a banker bet, the safe alternative is to take the field.

SELECTIONS

Race 1:

3 Captain Mike, 6 Galaktoboureko, 5 Boisterous Buddy, 8 African Winter

Race 2:

10 Sunday Island, 7 I Want It All, 6 Global Ally, 2 Captain Persia

Race 3:

1 Chelsea River, 2 Call It Fate, 3 Taste Maker, 5 Fleeting

Race 4:

6 Stolen Thunder, 2 Thefutureisbright, 1 Master Strike, 3 Amell

Race 5:

3 Meliora, 4 A Good Year, 2 Rosalie Runs, 1 Warrior Bling

Race 6:

2 Worlds Your Oyster, 1 No Laying Up, 4 Skidoo, 6 Fateful

Race 7:

1 Gimme Dat, 3 Kwinta’s Light, 5 Chansonette, 4 Oh So Squishy

Race 8:

2 Black Silver, 4 Do Angels Cry, 1 Springisintheair, 6 Grey Princess

Pick 6:

1,2,3,4,5 x 1,2,3,6 x 1,2,3,4,6,7 x 1,2,4 x 1 x 1,2,4 (R1080)

PA:

2,6,7,10 x 1 x 2,6 x 2,3,4 x 2 x 1 x 2,4 (R48)