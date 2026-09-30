Crackerjack field for Spring Challenge

Champion trainer Justin Snaith is raiding the Highveld.

A power-packed line-up will face the starter in the Highveld summer season curtain-raiser at Turffontein on Saturday.

The Grade 2 Betway Joburg Spring Challenge over 1450m has attracted some of the best thoroughbreds in the country – with the likes of Tin Pan Alley, Gladatorian, Choisaanada, Fire Attack, Main Defender and Cosmic Speed all merit-rated above 120 and nailed-on to get the punting public juices flowing.

The Spring Challenge is not one of those races that have their graded status under review and, with this level of competition, might even be nudging for promotion to the top level.

By contrast, the companion piece on the card, the Joburg Spring Fillies & Mares Challenge, does have its Grade 2 perch on the line and the 12-strong field for Saturday’s running will not allay fears of a downgrade.

Topping standings in the female race, on 117, is SA Fillies Classic champion Hazy Dazy, while there are two hopefuls rated below 100.

An interesting filly in the line-up is Swiatek, from the yard of Cape-based national champion trainer Justin Snaith, who is plotting a smash-and-grab job on the Highveld season’s riches this year.

Snaith’s colt Malmesbury Missile, an early entrant for Saturday’s main race, was taken out at the final count but will surely be seen in some big races upcountry as summer unfolds.

The Spring Challenge’s 1450m trip makes for plenty of intrigue as sprinters, milers and middle-distance horses are all in the melting pot. Also, last season’s three-year-old stars, like champion Tin Pan Alley, graduate to open company and bump some battle-hardened vets.

The fields

(draw, name, weight, MR, number, trainer, jockey)

Betway Joburg Spring Challenge

1 Busstopinhounslow 58.5 110 9 Grant Maroun Malesela Katjedi

2 Chronicle King 58 115 12 Candice / Tammy Dawson Philasande Mxoli

4 Texas Red 58.5 119 7 Robyn Klaasen Richard Fourie

5 Gladatorian 58.5 127 3 Stuart Ferrie Tristan Godden

6 Choisaanada 58.5 121 6 Erico Verdonese Raymond Danielson

7 I’m A Fireball 58 113 13 Mike / Mathew de Kock Callan Murray

8 Sunset Riot 58.5 107 11 Alec Laird Blaine Marx-Jacobson

9 Erik Dubois 52.5 111 14 Louis Goosen Muzi Yeni

10 Fire Attack 59.5 124 2 Alec Laird Calvin Habib

11 Talk To The Master 58.5 109 10 Robbie Sage Serino Moodley

12 Main Defender 58.5 126 4 Tony Peter Kabelo Matsunyane

13 Jimmy Don 58.5 112 8 Joe Soma Kyle Strydom

14 Tin Pan Alley 60 128 1 Sean Tarry Keagan de Melo

15 Cosmic Speed 58.5 123 5 Sean Tarry Craig Zackey

(3 Prince Of Kildare 58.5 85 15 Billy Ruiters Reserve)

Betway Joburg Spring F&M Challenge

1 Miss World 58.5 98 8 Adam Azzie Serino Moodley

2 Flower Island 50.5 104 12 Mike / Mathew de Kock Muzi Yeni

3 Swiatek 58.5 100 7 Justin Snaith Richard Fourie

4 Care Forgot 58.5 102 6 Sean Tarry Craig Zackey

5 Whistle The Tune 58.5 115 2 Candice / Tammy Dawson Keagan de Melo

6 Kisshoten 58.5 112 3 Tony Peter Kabelo Matsunyane

7 Hazy Dazy 60 117 1 Xander / Corne Spies Trent Mayhew

8 Warm Reception 58 105 9 Candice / Tammy Dawson Calvin Habib

9 Famous Lady 58.5 103 5 David Nieuwenhuizen Tristan Godden

10 Get Up 51.5 112 11 Sean Tarry Malesela Katjedi

11 Valentina Balducci 58 96 10 Robbie Sage Philasande Mxoli

12 Destiny Of Fire 58.5 104 4 Mike / Mathew de Kock Callan Murray