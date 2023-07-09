Horse racing best bets, Sunday 9 July 2023

By 4Racing

SCOTTSVILLE 9 JULY

BETS BET

RACE 9 NO 5 MIST IN SCOTLAND – WIN

Trainer Paul Matchett has done well when raiding KZN and could be on the mark again with

talented two-year-old filly Mist In Scotland. She won on the Polytrack last time but also had a

facile win on the turf at Turffontein.

VALUE BET

RACE 7 NO 5 PALM BREEZE – EACH WAY

Palm Breeze has been knocking at the door in search of another win and could do it this time.

She faded late last time but that run should be ignored a it was against a lot stronger. She akes

a drop in class and that could do the trick.