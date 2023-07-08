Horse racing best bets, Saturday 8 July 2023

Keep up to date with your favourite daily value and best bet horse racing tips.Click here for more horse racing news, profiles and much more, only in The Citizen.
TURFFONTEIN
BEST BET
RACE 3 NO 4 NO 1 GOLDEN SICKLE – WIN
This two-year-old filly moved to Tony Peter recently and has excellent form in a couple of
feature races. Looks different class to the opposition.
VALUE BET
RACE 9 NO 5 I AM REGAL – EACHWAY
Paul Matchett’s runner was very well supported in the betting last time, backed from 25-1 to 6-
- She was up with the pace but faded late to finish just 3.75 lengths behind the winner. She is
substantially down in class and blinkers have been added. At 14-1 is worth another chance.