8 Jul 2023
Horse racing best bets, Saturday 8 July 2023

Keep up to date with your favourite daily value and best bet horse racing tips, only found in The Citizen.

TURFFONTEIN
BEST BET
RACE 3 NO 4 NO 1 GOLDEN SICKLE – WIN
This two-year-old filly moved to Tony Peter recently and has excellent form in a couple of
feature races. Looks different class to the opposition.


VALUE BET
RACE 9 NO 5 I AM REGAL – EACHWAY
Paul Matchett’s runner was very well supported in the betting last time, backed from 25-1 to 6-

  1. She was up with the pace but faded late to finish just 3.75 lengths behind the winner. She is
    substantially down in class and blinkers have been added. At 14-1 is worth another chance.

