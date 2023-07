By 4Racing

Keep up to date with your favourite daily value and best bet horse racing tips.

Click here for more horse racing news, profiles and much more, only in The Citizen.

VAAL

BEST BET

Race 6: Absolute Value to win.

Fabian Habib’s runner has never finished out of the top three in four runs over 2400m. He has solid form and Muzi Yeni in the saddle.

VALUE BET

Race 5: Quartet: Float Burmese Tiara (6) and Queen Bomi (8) with the field. R108 gives you 10%.