By 4Racing

Turffontein Inside

Best Bet

Race 6: Stratospheric to win.

The three-year-old has won two of his three outings since joining Tony Peter’s yard.

Value Bet

Race 8: Swinger: 4×5

She’s A Rainbow (4) and Suryavarman (5) could ensure a solid dividend in a tough race for punters.