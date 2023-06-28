Horse racing best bets, Wednesday 28 June 2023

By 4Racing

Kenilworth

Please note: Horses were brought to gallop at Hollywoodbets Kenilworth on Wednesday morning following some overnight rain.

While the riders were willing to start the race meeting, concerns were raised over whether or not the track would hold up for the entire race meeting.

Following consultation with various stakeholders and in the interests of the safety of horses and riders, a decision was taken to abandon the race meeting of Wednesday 28 June 2023.