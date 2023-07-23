Horse racing best bets, Sunday 23 July 2023

By 4Racing

SCOTTSVILLE

BEST BET

RACE 5 NO 1 PONTE PIETRA

Dean Kannemeyer’s charge has run six times for three wins and three places and looks well above average. With the scratching of key danger Cape Eagle, this Vercingetorix colt stands out in this line-up. He has won a Scottsville so we know he can handle the track, is drawn No 1 and has Keagan de Melo in the irons.

VALUE BET

RACE 8 NO 4 POWER STAR – EACHWAY

Doug Campbell’s charge takes a massive drop in class, comes in to this race as the best-weighted runner, is well drawn and has in-form Richard Fourie up. Remarkably, he has been priced up at 6-1 and that looks outstanding each-way value.