How close can you get to a F1 pole-position winning bet?

Fractions of a second count in Baku.

Time margins in Formula 1 racing have become mind-bogglingly tight.

In Italy, at the 5.793km Monza circuit a fortnight ago, there was 0.077 seconds between the qualifying times of poleman Max Verstappen and second on the grid Lando Norris. The top 10 qualifying times were separated by 0.797 seconds!

Sports books are now offering odds on qualifying margins.

The Baku street circuit for Sunday’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix is slightly slower than Monza and qualifying time gaps between cars might be wider, but they’ll still be narrow.

Betway priced up Qualifying Winning Margin as follows: under 0.10 seconds 2.25; over 0.20 seconds 2.75; 0.10-0.20 seconds 3.75.

In Baku in 2024, Charles Leclerc got pole in his Ferrari, 0.321 seconds ahead of Oscar Piastri in a McLaren and 0.440 seconds ahead of Carlos Sainz in another Ferrari.

On that evidence, over 0.20 seconds seems a worthwhile gamble. Of course, we always hear about Formula 1 cars becoming more competitive all the time, but it’s also true that the fastest ones get faster.

Piastri is 2.75 favourite to be behind the wheel of the fastest car in qualifying, ahead of teammate Norris at 3.50 and Verstappen in his Red Bull at 4.00.

Similar odds pertain for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix itself. The only other drivers given much chance of victory are Leclerc (8.05), George Russell (21.10) and Lewis Hamilton (26.10).

Thereafter it’s 100.00 and upwards the others. Rising young guns Gabriel Bortoletto and Isack Hadjar are 500.00.

A sweeter spot for backing those two is the Top 6 category – at 9.00 and 4.50 respectively.

All odds correct at time of publishing and subject to change.