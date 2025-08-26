Into Orbit – The odds are long for new boys to beat Pirates

Orbit are not helped by being without their Pirates loanees.

Orlando Pirates, fresh from reaching a fourth successive MTN8 final, will welcome newly-promoted Orbit College in a Betway Premiership clash on Tuesday evening.

The Buccaneers have recovered well from a slow start to the season under new head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou.

The way Pirates competed over two legs of their MTN8 semifinal against Mamelodi Sundowns, eventually winning on penalties, has to give them plenty of hope for the months ahead.

The star of the show for Pirates of late has undoubtedly been Kamogelo Sebelebele. The 23 year-old winger, signed this season from TS Galaxy, had three goals in his last three matches. He only needs two more to match his entire goal tally for Galaxy last season.

It was Sebelebele’s strike that settled Pirates’ 1-0 win over Stellenbosch on August 20, their first Premiership win of the season at their third attempt.

Defeats to Sekhukhune United and Marumo Gallants must have left some fans wondering just what Pirates had done in recruiting Ouaddou. The former Moroccan international had a decent spell at Gallants last season but was not exactly a decorated head coach.

He has, however, shown his resilience in Pirates’ revival, and he has the Buccaneers well on track to win the MTN8 yet again.

Pirates should have far too much for Orbit in Orlando on Tuesday. Orbit won promotion to the Premiership via the play-offs, and have thus far slipped to two defeats either side of a win over Siwelele FC.

Orbit have the added disadvantage on Tuesday that three of their players – Monnapule Saleng, Yanga Madiba and Thuso Moleleki – cannot play in this match. All three are on loan from Pirates and cannot play as a condition of their agreement with the Buccaneers.

With all this in mind, it is no surprise that Orbit are a long shot to win on Tuesday. The latest Betway odds have them at 8.20 to win in Orlando, with Pirates at 1.43 and a draw at 4.00.

No one has higher odds to win in Tuesday’s Betway Premiership fixture list. The next highest is Marumo Gallants who are 5.20 to win at Steve Barker’s Stellenbosch. Stellies are 1.82 with the draw at 3.05.

