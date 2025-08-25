Cardoso urges patience as Sundowns seek response against Chiefs

"It seems that there's always a question and I'm not taking it personally because even the fans are always relating to what we didn't do," said Cardoso.

Miguel Cardoso has moved to calm rising concerns among Mamelodi Sundowns supporters after a shaky start to the new campaign.



The Portuguese coach finds himself under pressure following last weekend’s MTN8 semi-final defeat to Orlando Pirates, where the Buccaneers prevailed on penalties at Lucas Moripe Stadium.



Attention now shifts to the high-profile Betway Premiership clash against Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium on Wednesday. With both clubs eager to lay down a marker early in the season, the encounter is already being billed as another test of the Brazilians’ character to bounce back.

‘Someone needs to stay out’

Cardoso, however, has also faced scrutiny over his team selections, with the Yellow Nation questioning the exclusion of some influential players in recent matches.

“You cannot ask me about playing Thapelo Maseko and make a drum out of that. You can’t also ask me about (Siyabonga) Mabena and make a drum out of it because someone needs to stay out,” Cardoso said on his selection choices.

“If Mabena was not on the bench, you would be asking me about Kutlwano (Letlhaku), so it seems that there’s always a question and I’m not taking it personally because even the fans are always relating to what we didn’t do.

“It’s impossible (to play everyone). Kutlwano played last Wednesday and Pitso (Sphelele Mkhulise) played, and he wasn’t on the bench. So, it’s not that we don’t trust them or that they are out of my thoughts and the development process, but it’s because I have to come up with a team.”

Sundowns have managed just two wins from five matches across all competitions, with their usually dominant style yet to click into gear.

Sundowns not at their best

Cardoso admits his side has not been at their best but insists there are explanations for their sluggish displays

“I didn’t see weaknesses mentally, but I also understand that we are not playing the way that we want to be. And I understand the players and I know why, that’s why I tried to give a deeper explanation,” he added.

“I also feel that sometimes I want to see a movement of a player but he doesn’t do it because he’s tired and he’s not coping. So, the team at the moment is reducing the possibilities of playing because of managing the tempo. Of course, when you are playing against a team that is not so strong, it will not be so clear, but when you need to take yourself to the limit, then you understand that you still can’t go where you need to be.

“From me as a coach, that is clear, but I understand that the fans don’t understand that and they think it’s the coach that wants to do this and that and he’s not managing. But we are strong inside the club and we know where we come from and how we need to have enough patience to rebuild for the future, but we also need to win.”