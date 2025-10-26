Max Verstappen takes lead in F1 championship betting

Mind games being played in Mexico.

Reigning world Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen has been installed as favourite (2.50) to take the title again – even though he currently lies only third in the standings, behind McLaren drivers Oscar Piastri (2.60) and Lando Norris (2.85).

Bidding for a fifth consecutive championship, Verstappen trails leader Piastri by 40 points with five Grands Prix to go – starting with Sunday’s showdown in Mexico, round 20 of the 2025 season.

A few weeks back, most betting activity focused on Piastri and Norris fighting it out for the title, with the McLaren cars dominant. But then Verstappen and his Red Bull found extra gears and won three of the last four GPs – and were runners-up in the other one.

The McLaren boys, apprehensive about the Flying Dutchman creeping up on them, got a whole lot twitchier when Mexico loomed as the next F1 destination.

Verstappen has won five times at Mexico City’s Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez. He didn’t manage a sixth victory last year mainly because he had to serve two 10-second penalties for getting too aggressive on track with Norris.

All this will play on nerves in the McLaren pits and Red Bull will indulge in as many mind games as they can.

Already Verstappen has declared Mexico City’s high altitude, long straight and twisty section through a packed stadium “suit our car”. Also, a Red Bull mechanic was caught in an act of minor espionage and the resulting publicity will have the orange team a tad jumpy.

Unsurprisingly, Verstappen is Betway’s pick to win in Mexico – at 2.25.

Norris, who has outperformed his teammate of late and was second in last week’s GP in Texas, is quoted at a rather distant 3.25, with Piastri drifting out to 4.25.

George Russell, who won for Mercedes two rounds back in Singapore, is a 15.00 shot, followed by Ferrari duo Charles Leclerc (17.10) and Lewis Hamilton (26.10).

History indicates a strong likelihood of safety car intervention in Mexico City and the over 1.5 safety cars bet at 3.75 looks better value than the under at 1.25.

All Betway odds correct at time of writing and subject to change.