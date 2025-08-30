More shocks to come in Currie Cup?

There could be a few more surprising results in the action on Saturday.

The shocks in this year’s Currie Cup competition continue to surprise rugby fans and there are sure to be a few more before the end of the competition.

On Friday in Bloemfontein, the Cheetahs, who were top of the points table alongside the Boland Cavaliers going into the round six action, were shocked by neighbours, Griquas, from Kimberley; the final score 40-10!

The men from Kimberley are top of the log ahead of Saturday’s matches, which are again tough to call.

At 3pm the Lions host the Bulls at Ellis Park and due to the fact the Joburg side have included a good number of United Rugby Championship players in their team are the favourites, at 1.05 to win, according to Betway. The Bulls are 13.00 … not a bad return if you’re willing to take a risk. A draw is 50.00, also a good option.

The Lions though, with a much stronger team than any other time in the competition, should prove too strong for a Bulls side missing several big-name players.

In Durban, at just after 5pm, the Sharks, who won their first game of the competition last weekend, are 2.75 to win against visitors, Boland, who’re 1.55, thanks to their giant-killing acts up to now. A draw is 22.00.

In the late game in Cape Town, at 7.20pm, Western Province, who’re winless after five matches, will hope to get some reward against the visiting Pumas, who’re fifth on the table and desperate to win to keep alive their hopes of making the top four for a place in the semi-finals.

Western Province aren’t given much chance at 6.00 to win, which is not a bad bet for a home match, while the Pumas are favourites at 1.18. A draw is 30.00.

All these Betway odds are correct at time of publishing and subject to change.