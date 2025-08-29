Currie Cup result: Griquas power past Cheetahs

It was a one-sided encounter with the men from Kimberley dominant throughout much of the clash.

George Whitehead scored 15 points as Griquas survived three yellow cards in a commanding victory over the Cheetahs in Bloemfontein.

The veteran flyhalf scored a try and converted it along with four more of Griquas’ tries, two of which came from wing dynamo Gurshwin Wehr as the team from Kimberley upset the log leaders at Toyota Stadium. Griquas won the match 40-10.

The men from Kimberley got off to a flying start, with Whitehead and then centre Zane Bester dotting down in the first five minutes before scrumhalf Caleb Abrahams gave the visitors a 21-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Dominant first half

The Cheetahs struck back through hooker Marko Janse van Rensburg, but Wehr’s first try and one from fullback Cameron Hufke put the Cheetah’s into a 33-5 hole at the break.

After a nervy third quarter, the game sprang back to life when Wehr secured the double and Whitehead kicked his fifth conversion to make it 40-5.

It took all of three yellow cards against Griquas – to Abrahams, lock Albert Liebenberg and replacement prop Leon Lyons – before the Cheetahs took the opportunity to send replacement flanker Daniel Maartens over for a consolation try.

In the final round of the league phase, both these teams travel to the Highveld – Griquas face the Lions at Ellis Park while the Cheetahs challenge the Bulls at Loftus.

