Newcastle v Liverpool: Isak not playing but injects the needle

Goals are likely to flow in the final contest of EPL Gameweek 2.

A Liverpool fan, commenting on his team’s English Premier League (EPL) game against Newcastle United, told the BBC this week: “There is literally no harder game for us right now, given the ferocity with which their players and fans will approach it. I’m praying for no injuries.”

Hyperbole perhaps, but there will certainly be some needle to the clash in Newcastle on Monday night – thanks to a much-publicised player transfer wrangle between the two clubs.

Liverpool had a huge offer of £110-million (R2.6-billion) to buy striker Alexander Isak rejected by Newcastle earlier this month, because the latter hadn’t got a replacement. Isak, keen to move, used harsh words on social media about his employer; Newcastle responded with defiance.

Isak won’t be playing for either team when they clash in the final game of Matchweek 2, but his spat will ramp up emotion in the crowd and players always respond to atmosphere.

Liverpool turn out as favourites

EPL defending champions Liverpool have already signed eight new players in a transfer window spree and bookmakers make them favourites to win this away game.

They are at 2.07, with Newcastle at 3.35 and a draw at 3.90. The latter bet might appeal to neutrals.

There should be goals, whatever happens.

Over 0.5 goals is 1.03 and under 0.5 is a whopping 12.00, on Betway. Over 1.5 is 1.17 and under 4.90; over 2.5 is 1.56 and under 2.40; and over 3.5 is 2.34 and under 1.58.

Liverpool superstar Mo Salah is 2.40 to be one of the scorers which, given his record, is good value. At 2.80 to find the net is the Reds’ newly signed Hugo Ekitike, who impressed and scored, in his EPL debut in Gameweek 1.

Newcastle’s lack of a true striker is underlined by their most likely scorer being winger Harvey Barnes at 3.40.