Betway Best Bets

Home » Betway Best Bets

Epic derby clash of Italian giants in the San Siro

Picture of Mike Moon

By Mike Moon

Horse racing correspondent

2 minute read

23 November 2025

07:05 am

RELATED ARTICLES

Inter tops, AC Milan lurk.

Massimiliano Allegri

Massimiliano Allegri has made AC Milan a tough team to beat. Picture: Davide Casentini/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The Derby Della Madonnina – Inter Milan versus AC Milan – is one of the great football events of the world, with two storied teams of a footy-crazed city meeting in their shared stadium, the iconic San Siro.

It happens again on Sunday and the needle is as sharp as ever, with Inter topping the Serie A log and Milan two points behind in third and desperate to show superiority.

Betway has nominal hosts Inter at 1.96 and Milan at 4.00, but the contest looks tighter than that.

Inter have climbed to the top by winning five of their last six matches. They’ve averaged 2.33 goals scored and only 0.83 conceded in that time. The attack averages 18.33 shots, with six on target, while possession is nearly 64%.

Milan are on an 11-match unbeaten run in all competitions, testament to the defensive and tactical steel under Massimiliano Allegri. Plenty of those have been draws, though, and the goal averages per match are 1.33 goals scored and one conceded.

With half of the San Siro swathed in red and black (I Rossoneri) and the other half blue and black (I Nerazzurri) the atmosphere will be combustible and intimidating for the players.

Milan’s vastly experienced midfield of Luka Modrić, Alexis Saelemaekers and Adrien Rabiot might seize the initiative by maintaining grace under fire. The clinical finishing of Rafael Leão should complement them nicely.

Italian commentators are leaning towards a draw (3.60), but a Milan victory is very much part of the picture.

All odds correct at time of writing and subject to change.

Read more on these topics

Serie A

EDITOR'S CHOICE

South Africa ‘Argentina cannot support G20 Leader’s Summit declaration’ – Foreign Minister says [VIDEO]
South Africa US will not ‘discuss details’ why it revoked visa for Naledi Pandor, embassy says
South Africa G20 overwhelmingly adopts a Leaders’ declaration without the US
News Ramaphosa issues veiled attack against Trump at opening of G20 Summit
News WATCH: 33-vehicle pile-up on R28 in Krugersdorp – motorists urged to exercise caution

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

SUBSCRIBE AND WIN!

Subscribe and you could win a Chery Tiggo Cross HEV Elite.

Enter Now

Partnerships