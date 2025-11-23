Epic derby clash of Italian giants in the San Siro

Inter tops, AC Milan lurk.

The Derby Della Madonnina – Inter Milan versus AC Milan – is one of the great football events of the world, with two storied teams of a footy-crazed city meeting in their shared stadium, the iconic San Siro.

It happens again on Sunday and the needle is as sharp as ever, with Inter topping the Serie A log and Milan two points behind in third and desperate to show superiority.

Betway has nominal hosts Inter at 1.96 and Milan at 4.00, but the contest looks tighter than that.

Inter have climbed to the top by winning five of their last six matches. They’ve averaged 2.33 goals scored and only 0.83 conceded in that time. The attack averages 18.33 shots, with six on target, while possession is nearly 64%.

Milan are on an 11-match unbeaten run in all competitions, testament to the defensive and tactical steel under Massimiliano Allegri. Plenty of those have been draws, though, and the goal averages per match are 1.33 goals scored and one conceded.

With half of the San Siro swathed in red and black (I Rossoneri) and the other half blue and black (I Nerazzurri) the atmosphere will be combustible and intimidating for the players.

Milan’s vastly experienced midfield of Luka Modrić, Alexis Saelemaekers and Adrien Rabiot might seize the initiative by maintaining grace under fire. The clinical finishing of Rafael Leão should complement them nicely.

Italian commentators are leaning towards a draw (3.60), but a Milan victory is very much part of the picture.

All odds correct at time of writing and subject to change.