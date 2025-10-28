Tasty Italian fare on the midweek football menu

Champs Napoli back on top.

The world’s football spotlight is focused on Italy over the next few days as Serie A stages a midweek round of floodlit matches.

The scudetto – defending champions – Napoli moved back to the top of the table at the weekend as they soundly beat title rivals Inter Milan 3-1, with goals from sometime English Premier League stars Kevin de Bruyne and Scott McTominay.

This followed soon after shock defeats for Napoli by Torino in Serie A and by PSV Eindhoven in UEFA’s Champions League, so coach Antonio Conte will hope his team’s confidence has been restored ahead of their away clash against Lecce on Tuesday evening.

With Lecce (7.00) struggling in the lower reaches of the log, a victory for Napoli (1.50) is an obvious call. However, it’s worth noting Napoli have conceded goals in their last six games and both teams to score at 2.22 looks a decent bet.

Also on Tuesday, seventh-placed Atalanta (2.70) host third-placed AC Milan (2.60), who were held to a frustrating draw by minnows Pisa at the weekend.

The odds tell us how close the bookmakers see this one, so the draw at 4.30 is an interesting proposition. After all, Atalanta might be the only team still unbeaten in Serie A but they have drawn six of their eight games.

In Wednesday’s fixtures, second-placed Roma (1.49) come off a notable away victory over Sassuolo to take on struggling Parma (7.20).

Inter (1.37) will be keen to get back to winning ways against an oddly out-of-sorts Fiorentina (8.60) and probably warrant being bankers in Multi Bets.

On Thursday, the best bet of the night is visitors Lazio (2.03) to prevail over Pisa (4.00).

All odds correct at time of writing and subject to change.