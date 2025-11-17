One-sided World Cup qualifiers: Go with Multi Bets

Banish thought of an upset result.

The merit of the Multi Bet – or accumulator or parlay – is obvious when you look at international football matches being played on Monday night.

In Europe, the UEFA World Cup qualifiers are one-sided affairs and individual bets on any or all of the very likely winners would hardly be worth the effort. However, the multiplier effect of the Multi ratchets up the odds enough to produce much more appealing odds.

The longest favourite odds in the six games being played are the 1.55 about Northern Ireland to beat Luxembourg (6.20). The shortest are 1.02 on Czechia to beat Gibraltar (50.00!). Individual R1 winning bets on all favourites wouldn’t clear R1.60.

But a Betway Multi Bet on the six games nets 4.02. Take that 100 or 1,000 times – and it lands – and you’re smiling.

For experienced punters, this is preaching to the converted, but it might be a useful explanation for newer players.

The Multi would be made up of:

Northern Ireland 1.55 v Luxembourg 6.20

Germany 1.25 v Slovakia 11.00

Malta 10.00 v Poland 1.30

Netherlands 1.06 v Lithuania 35.00

Czechia 1.02 v Gibraltar 50.00

Montenegro 7.40 v Croatia 1.41

If one ventures a little further, into the friendly internationals also being played on Monday night, you can boost the odds significantly.

Consider:

Chad 6.00 v Mozambique 1.56

Qatar 1.92 v Zimbabwe 3.90

Finland 1.29 v Andorra 11.00

Combine favourites in those three clashes with the other six and the odds climb steeply to 16.48.

Even if you leave out the predicted closest match, Qatar versus Zim, your prospect is 8.51.

The only downside of the favourites Multi: one upset and the whole thing’s blown!

All odds correct at time of writing and subject to change.