Osaka against Gauff is the big match at US Open on Monday

The year’s final Grand Slam, the US Open, enters its second week at Flushing Meadows in New York on Monday and some intriguing matches are on the cards with the quarter-finals looming.

On the men’s side of the draw it still looks like Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz are the two players to beat while on the women’s side Aryna Sabalenka looks unstoppable, but there are several quality players lurking, including Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff as well as a rejuvenated Naomi Osaka.

If you’re looking for a dark horse where some good money can be made, perhaps you’ll want to back little-known Swiss player who’s ranked 435, Leandro Riedi (8.60 to win) against Alex de Minaur (1.04) on Monday.

A tough one to call will take place between Felix Auger-Alliassime (2.12) and Andrey Rublev (1.64), while Lorenzo Musetti (1.34) is favourite against Jaume Munar (3.00).

In the big women’s match on Monday, Gauff (1.61) is the slight favourite against Osaka (2.18), while the best money return will come if Ekaterina Alexandrova (4.00) beats Swiatek (1.21). Karolina Muchova (1.53) is the favourite against Marta Kostyuk (2.33).

