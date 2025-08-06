Potgieter, Van Rooyen long shots in first event of FedExCup Playoffs

The first tournament of three in the 2025 season-ending FedExCup Playoffs takes place in Memphis, Tennessee this week.

The 2025 PGA Tour season concludes over the next three weeks, with the three-event FedExCup Playoffs taking place in America.

First-up from Thursday to Sunday is the FedEx St Jude Championship, being played at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee.

Hideki Matsuyama is back to defend his title, along with FedExCup frontrunner and world number one Scottie Scheffler.

The field includes the top 69 players over the course of the season and this includes two South Africans, namely Aldrich Potgieter and Erik van Rooyen.

The top 50 finishers at this week’s event move on to next week’s BMW Championship, extending their season by a week and earning them spots in the 2026 Signature Events on the PGA Tour. Following the BMW Championship, the best 30 will advance to the Tour Championship.

Betway has plenty of different betting options, including the leaders after each round, whether there will be a hole-in-one, a playoff, and winning margin, among others.

Of course they also have odds on the eventual winner on Sunday. Scottie Scheffler is the favourite, at 3.55, followed by Xander Schauffele at 16.10.

Potgieter is at 300.00 and Van Rooyen at 325.00 — perhaps worth a shot?

These odds are correct at time of publishing and subject to change.