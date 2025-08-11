How much money Dean Burmester will bank after winning LIV Chicago event

The South African Stinger team also captured the team title on Sunday.

South African golfer Dean Burmester will be smiling all the way to the bank in the coming days after winning the LIV Golf Chicago tournament on Sunday.

The big-hitting South African won on the first playoff hole against John Rahm and Josele Ballester. Burmester made a birdie three, while the other two golfers made par-four on the 18th. All three men finished at nine-under-par after their regulation three rounds.

Burmester’s winning prize is $4 million — in Rands, a whopping R70.88 million!

It is Burmester’s second tournament win, after he also captured the Miami tournament last year.

Stinger team team-mates Branden Grace (Portland 2022) and Charl Schwartzel (London 2022) have also won LIV tournaments, since the start of the breakaway tour.

In Chicago on Sunday, Grace tied for fifth after also being in the hunt on the back nine and he will pocket $700,000 (just over R12 million) while Schwartzel (tied 25th) will earn R3,3 million. Oosthuizen (tied 29th) will bank R2.9 million.

Stinger also won the team title on Sunday, beating Torque in a play-off. Both teams finished on 17-under-par. The Stinger players will split $3 million for winning the team trophy.

The next LIV event will take place in Michigan between 22 and 24 August.

South Africa will host its first LIV tournament in March next year at Steyn City in Joburg.

Full payouts