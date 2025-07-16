Can the Proteas step up against stronger opposition?

South Africa and New Zealand will meet in a T20 match for the first time in more than eight years.

Despite lying one place below New Zealand in the T20 International rankings, South Africa will be confident of picking up another win when the two sides clash in the tri-series tournament in Harare on Wednesday (1pm start).

However, the Proteas will need to be at their best if they want to stretch their series lead after comfortably beating lower-ranked hosts Zimbabwe earlier in the week.

South Africa have won 11 of the 15 T20 Internationals they have played against New Zealand, but the two teams have not met in a T20 match since February 2017.

Since then, both sides have reached finals of the T20 World Cup (New Zealand in 2021 and South Africa in 2024).

More recently, against other opposition, the Proteas have won only five of their 12 T20 Internationals in the last year, while the Black Caps have secured victory in seven of their 10 fixtures overs the same period.

New Zealand tipped to win

Based on their recent success, New Zealand are tipped on paper to come out on top, with 1.60 on offer for your Betway cash if they triumph.

For a Proteas victory, there is more of a return, with odds of 2.30 available for the SA team to extend their lead in the tri-series table.

As always, there are also a wide range of other bets available for punters, including 13.50 for an unlikely tie, as well as a long list of potential scores at various points through the match.

Please note that these Betway odds are correct at the time of publishing.