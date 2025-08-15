Proteas are still underdogs for T20 series decider against Australia

Data analysts saw the SA team's victory in Darwin earlier this week as a flash in the pan.

If you believe the Proteas showed their true capabilities when they beat Australia in the second T20I – and that they’ll go on to clinch the series – you could translate your hunch into a cash profit.

You’ll be out of synch with mainstream thinking on the third and final match of the series, but who cares if it you end up richer?

Most pundits reckon South Africa’s 53-run victory in Darwin earlier this week was an aberration, a blip on the Aussies’ otherwise superb record. So, odds on Australia to win the decider in Cairns on Saturday are 1.45, while SA is in the wilderness at 2.80.

Long-term stats

Didn’t the punters and the bookies see Dewald Brevis smashing a record-breaking 125 to set up his side for the win? Didn’t they see the Proteas attack skittle the Aussies?

They did, but big players in the gambling business rely more on long-term stats than possible one-off flashes of brilliance. The number crunchers will inevitably go back to Australia’s T20 unbeaten run of nine games before that Darwin donnering.

SA fans can exploit this bias if their youthful team’s obvious potential is realised with a landmark series win Down Under.

Other bets on offer

The prevailing sentiment carries through into all categories of wager being offered.

Under top batsman, the first Proteas name to appear is captain Aiden Markram in sixth place at odds of 6.50. Topping that list is Travis Head at 5.40. Tuesday’s hero Brevis is available at 7.75, while fellow young gun Lhuan-Dre Pretorius is 11.00 to be the day’s top scorer.

It’s a similar situation with the top bowler, with Kagiso Rabada the top South African, in a lowly sixth place on 5.40.

Betway odds are correct at time of publishing and subject to change.