Real Madrid and Juve take a European classic to the global stage

Trent Alexander-Arnold impressed for Real Madrid against Salzburg in the group stages. Picture: Ayman Aref / NurPhoto via AFP

The Fifa Club World Cup in the USA has thrown up plenty of surprises, no more so than with Manchester City and Inter Milan both exiting the tournament at the last 16 stage on Monday.

Al-Hilal of Saudi Arabia and Fluminense of Brazil will meet in the quarterfinals instead, a last eight tie it is safe to say not many would have staked their cash on.

Real v Juve – One giant to stand tall

On Tuesday evening South African time, however, one European giant will reach the quarterfinals, as Real Madrid and Juventus go head-to-head in the last 16 at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

The meeting of these two famous sides was an expected outcome from the group stages, with Real Madrid topping Group H and Juventus finishing second in Group G behind Man City.

Real Madrid arrived in the USA under new leadership, Carlo Ancelotti having left the club at the end of the 2024/25 campaign. He was replaced by Xabi Alonso, the former Real, Liverpool and Spanish international midfield maestro having cut his coaching teeth at Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga.

Real started the tournament slowly, with a 1-1 draw against Al Hilal, but picked up the pace with wins over Mexico’s Pachuca and Austria’s RB Salzburg.

New signing Trent Alexander-Arnold impressed in the 3-0 win over Salzburg. And he is expected to start again on Tuesday even though club captain Dani Carvajal is available after a long-term injury.

Juventus will come into this game as underdogs, on the back of an underwhelming season in Italy. Head coach Igor Tudor arrived in March and did get them into next season’s Uefa Champions League with a fourth-placed Serie A finish.

Madrid favourites

But Juventus have a squad nowhere near the calibre of Real. The Old Lady, indeed, were absolutely torn to shreds by City, losing 5-2 in their final Group G match.

The smart money would be on Real on Tuesday evening. Juventus are underdogs with a draw also possible.

