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Chiefs looking to finish season on a high against Chippa

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By Khaya Ndubane

Digital Manager Phakaaathi

2 minute read

23 May 2026

10:15 am

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Midfield dynamo, Lebohang Maboe says preparations for the game are going very well.

Chiefs looking to finish season on a high against Chippa

Lebohang Maboe of Kaizer Chiefs says they are ready for the Chippa United game. Photo: Sydney Mahlangu BackpagePix

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With third-place finish guaranteed and qualification for next season’s CAF Confederation Cup achieved, Kaizer Chiefs go into their final Betway Premiership fixture against Chippa United without pressure.

The clash is set to take place at the Moses Mabhida stadium in Durban this afternoon (kick-off is at 3pm).

Midfield dynamo, Lebohang Maboe says preparations for the game are going very well.

“We are looking forward to our last game with the aim of finishing the season on a high,” told Chiefs media.

Maboe, who joined Amakhosi as a free agent at the beginning of the season after he was released by Mamelodi Sundowns, has enjoyed a stellar campaign with the club picking up various Man of the Match awards in the process. His brilliant displays caught the eye of Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos and he included him in his preliminary squad for next month’s World Cup.

“I think it has been pretty good to be part of the progress we have made as a team, growing together. I am very proud of the work we have been putting in, and I’m looking to continue that path next season.”

Commenting on the game, Maboe said they have done their analysis on the opponents and are ready for the 13th-placed Chippa.

“They are quite a direct team, but, without giving anything away, in our analysis of them we have noticed a few areas we feel we can exploit so we will be ready for them on Saturday,” concluded Maboe.

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Betway Premiership Chippa United F.C. Kaizer Chiefs F.C (AmaKhosi/Chiefs) Lebohang Maboe

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