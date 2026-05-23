Pirates urged to ‘get facts right’ ahead of make-or-break ORBIT tie

Pirates assistant coach Mandla Ncikazi has admitted that the Buccaneers will not have it easy against ORBIT.

Orlando Pirates will be looking to be crowned champions when they face ORBIT College in a make-or-break Betway Premiership clash at a sold-out Mbombela Stadium this afternoon.



The Buccaneers currently sit two points behind log leaders and defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns on the Betway Premiership log with 66 points from 29 matches. Sundowns have 68 points from 30 games.



They need nothing less than a victory against the Mswenko Boys in order to win the league title for the first time since the 2011/12 season.



15th placed and relegation-threatened ORBIT, on the other side, will be looking to save their premiership status by beating Pirates in Mbombela.



The intriguing match-up will decide the destination of the Premiership title while also having a say in the feisty scrap for survival lower down the table. It is the undeniable headline act of the final round of fixtures, bringing the curtain down on what has been one of the most captivating league battles in recent years.

Bucs to play ‘Pirates way’

Pirates assistant coach Mandla Ncikazi has admitted that the Buccaneers will not have it easy against the ORBIT side that is fighting for their lives.



“We cannot ignore the emotional state of the game, what is at stake, but it’s still important for us to get our facts correct,” Ncikazi told Pirates media.



“Our message to the players is that we have a game to play.

“There will be 11 players on the field against a team that is fighting for their lives. We also need the points desperately. We want to play the match, the Pirates way, score goals and create chances. If we do what we have prepared for, I am confident that we’ll get the result,” added Ncikazi.



Pirates edged ORBIT 1-0 in the reverse fixture at Orlando Stadium in August last year with Lebone Seema scoring at stunning winning goal in the 56th minute.