African pride at stake against mighty Brazil

SOCCER 10 POOL OF THE DAY



Tuesday 20 June



S10 V1

African champions Senegal will be the underdogs as they take on five time world champions Brazil in their prestige friendly being played at Sporting Lisbon’s home ground in Portugal. More details at soccer6.co.za.

M1 Austria vs Sweden: Sweden have won once in 10 previous away internationals against Austria with six defeats and three draws.



M2 Bosnia Herzegovina vs Luxembourg: Bosnia’s record against Luxembourg is seven wins out of seven with 17 goals to one conceded.



M3 Faroe Islands v Albania: Faroes’s last home win was a shock 2-1 win over Turkey in September last year. Albania are without success in their last seven away matches.



M4 Germany vs Colombia: A third friendly for the Germans in eight days after a 3-3 home draw with Ukraine and then a 1-0 loss in Poland on Friday. Colombia beat Iraq 1-0 in a friendly in Spain on Friday.



M5 Iceland vs Portugal: Portugal’s only previous trip to Iceland was a 3-1 win 13 years ago.



M6 Liechtenstein vs Slovakia: Tiny Liechtenstein have twice held Slovakia to draws in home qualifiers but lost the other seven meetings between the two countries.



M7 Norway vs Cyprus: Norway’s record against Cyprus is 11 wins out of 11 with 28 goals scored to four conceded.



M8 Scotland vs Georgia: Scotland are on a run of five successive home games. Georgia have lost on both previous trips to Scotland.



M9 Algeria vs Tunisia: Two neighbours play a friendly clash after their Cup of Nations qualifiers at the weekend. Algeria have won the last three meetings between the pair.



M10 Brazil vs Senegal: Brazil and Senegal drew 1-1 in a friendly in Singapore in 2019 and now play again four years later in Lisbon, Portugal.

Suggested permutation:

R4.00 2,3 x 1 x 3 x 1 x 3 x 3 x 1 x 1 x 1 x 1