Can Sekhukhune get back on track in the Betway Premiership?

Picture of Jonty Mark

By Jonty Mark

Football Editor

3 minute read

18 November 2025

09:43 am

It should be a close call for Babina Noko against Marumo Gallants.

Eric Tinkler - Sekhukhune Uniuted

Eric Tinkler is looking to get back to winning ways at the helm of Sekhukhune United. Picture: Philip Maeta/Gallo Images

The Betway Premiership returns this weekend after the international break, though there is a limited fixture list of four matches with Kaizer Chiefs, Mamelodi Sundowns and Stellenbosch all playing in Caf continental competition.

With Orlando Pirates also not in action on Saturday or Sunday, Eric Tinkler’s Sekhukhune United have a chance to go second in the table, just a point behind Sundowns, if they can win against Marumo Gallants on Saturday at the Dr Molemela Stadium in Mangaung.

Babina Noko have stuttered after a jet-fuelled start to the season. Sekhukhune won six and drew one of their first seven league games, including beating Pirates and Chiefs, to set the pace at the top.

The brakes have been applied, however, as Tinkler’s side are without a win in their last four matches, and have lost their last two away games, at Polokwane City and Siwelele.

Gallants also had a good start to the season, winning their first two Premiership matches. After beating Pirates on August 12, however, Gallants’ 28 year-old head coach Alexandre Laffite has only won one more league match, a 2-1 victory at home to Chippa United on October

Laffite’s side have gone all the way in the Carling Knockout, however, setting up a final against Pirates at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on October 6.

Gallants beat Sundowns on penalties in the last 16, and also drew with the eight-time reigning Premiership champions in the league.

According to the latest Betway odds, Sekhukhune are slight favourites to win at Gallants, priced at 2.60 compared to the home side’s 3.05. A draw is at 2.75.

What these odds tell us is just how difficult this one is to call.

The longest odds for a win in the Betway Premiership this weekend sit with Golden Arrows, who are 4.10 outsiders to win at TS Galaxy on Sunday.

Galaxy are clear favourites at 1.97, with a draw at 3.10. The Rockets have won their last three home matches at the Mbombela Stadium, after losing their season opener at home to Durban City.

Arrows, meanwhile, have not won an away game all season.

Please note that Betway odds are correct at the time of writing and subject to change.

