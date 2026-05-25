Pirates win big again at monthly Premiership awards

Abdeslam Ouaddou and Sipho Chaine are the big winners for May.

Fresh from lifting the Betway Premiership trophy, Orlando Pirates were winners again on Monday when the Betway Premiership awards for the month were announced.

Pirates’ Ouaddou makes it three

Buccaneers head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou was namded Coach of the Month after three wins and a draw in May saw Pirates seal a first Premiership title in 14 years.

It was the third time Ouaddou has won the award this season, not surprising given the success he has had with Pirates in his first campaign at the helm.

Pirates goalkeeper Sipho Chaine won his first Player of the Month Award this season. He kept four clean sheets in May taking his shutouts to 21 in an incredible season for the Buccaneers shot-stopper.

Chaine is part of Hugo Broos’ preliminary squad for the 2026 Fifa World Cup finals, though it remains to be seen if the 29 year old makes the cut when the final squad is announced on Wednesday.

Ouaddou, meanwhile, cast doubt on his future with comments he made after Pirates had beat ORBIT College 2-0 on Saturday to seal the title.

‘My only wish now is to rest’

“My only wish is now to rest and to be with my family, who are here and I thank them for supporting me in the job, and to think about the future, this is the most important thing for me. Because you cannot lie to people, this job is very difficult and you need all this capacity and psychology and motivation to lead such a project,” said Ouaddou at the post match press conference.

“I have to sit, think and speak with my fantastic and honest management people who have been fantastic in supporting me this season.

“Again, I repeat, it’s not about a contract or money, it’s about energy. You need energy to lead this project, and there are a lot of expectations from the fans.”