Spotlight on World Cup qualifiers

Picture of Jacques van der Westhuyzen

By Jacques van der Westhuyzen

Head of Sport

2 minute read

16 November 2025

11:56 am

Football fans have a feast of action to look forward to over the coming days with several World Cup qualifiers taking place.

Harry Kane

Harry Kane of England speaks to the media during a press conference ahead of their match against Albania on Sunday. Picture: Alex Pantling/Getty Images

All footballing eyes will be on the final round of European qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup which take place on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.

A number of teams can book their place at the tournament in the United States, Canada and Mexico over the coming days so there’s plenty to play for, and much for fans to look forward to.

While there are some huge matches on Monday and Tuesday, such as that between Germany and Slovakia (Monday), with the winner advancing and the loser going into the playoffs, Sunday’s action is set to also dish up some good viewing — and betting, for those interested.

Portugal (1.06), without the suspended Cristiano Ronaldo, are favourites against Armenia (30.00) while Hungary (1.98) are favoured to beat Ireland (4.10) in what is an intriguing Group F battle, with many permutations at play.

France have already qualified for the World Cup so might not be at their best against Azerbaijan, but are still 1.11 to win, to Azerbaijan’s 27.00.

Ukraine (1.75) are favoured to beat Iceland (4.90), while England (1.36) have already qualified but should have too much fire-power for Albania (9.20).

In other qualifiers Sunday, Serbia (1.24) are up against Latvia (12.00), Israel (1.48) take on Moldova (6.20) and Italy (2.12) host Norway (3.30).

Keep an eye on the Betway site for all the betting information as well as the fixtures for Monday and Tuesday.

All odds correct at time of writing and subject to change.

Read more on these topics

World Cup

