Khune tips Bafana for historic world cup run in Mexico

"Bafana Bafana have the potential to beat Mexico, especially this current group," Khune said.

Bafana Bafana legend Itumeleng Khune believes the current squad has what it takes to achieve what his generation failed to do, by progressing beyond the group stages of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Sixteen years after South Africa’s disappointing exit on home soil, Khune is confident Hugo Broos’ side can rewrite history in Mexico.

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Khune was part of the 2010 Bafana squad that became the first host nation in FIFA World Cup history to fail to progress beyond the group stages, despite the passionate home support.

South Africa’s previous appearances at the global showpiece have also ended in first-round exits, with Bafana failing to advance in both France 1998 and the 2002 tournament hosted by South Korea and Japan.

‘They can beat Mexico’

This time around, Broos and his men face another stern test after being drawn in Group A alongside co-hosts Mexico, the Czech Republic and South Korea.

“Bafana Bafana have the potential to beat Mexico, especially this current group because like I said, they deserve to be at the World Cup,” Khune said.

“They played the qualifiers and proudly finished top of their group. With us in 2010, it was different and I think maybe that’s why we couldn’t get out of the group stages.

“We were more relaxed as the hosts, and we didn’t have to travel a lot to play the qualifiers. I think this group will make us proud because they know what it took for them to qualify to represent Bafana in Mexico.”

Despite Khune’s optimism, Bafana face an uphill battle to go beyond the first round. On paper, they are ranked 60th in the latest FIFA rankings, South Africa are the lowest-ranked side in Group A.

Bafana have a chance of making history

Mexico, ranked 15th, are the highest-ranked team in the group, while South Korea sit at 25th and the Czech Republic are 41st. Still, the former goalkeeper believes qualification itself proves this squad has the mentality to compete on the biggest stage.

“The fact that they (Bafana) managed to qualify by finishing as group winners, I think we must give them credit. We have high hopes that they will do well. As long as they can just win two or draw one of their games to get out of the group stages,” Khune added.

“I think we stand a good chance of doing what Ghana did in 2010 in South Africa by reaching the quarter-finals or what Morocco did four years ago in Qatar by finishing in the semi-finals.”

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The expanded 48-team format may give Bafana a greater chance of making history. For the first time, the tournament will feature 12 groups of four teams, with the top two nations in each group joined by the eight best third-placed sides in the round of 32