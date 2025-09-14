Springboks, All Blacks favourites to win in round five of Rugby Championship

Australia and Argentina both play away from home, but have shown they don't fear matches in opposition territory.

The four teams involved in the 2025 Rugby Championship all have a week’s break before getting back into action in round five — a good thing for all of them considering the number of injuries picked up in round four, at the weekend.

For the record, Argentina pipped Australia 28-26 in Sydney, while South Africa beat New Zealand 43-10 in Wellington.

It’s as close as it can get on the points table, with Australia first on 11, followed by South Africa and New Zealand, who’re both on 10 points, and then it’s Argentina with nine points.

There’s nothing in it, as we have seen up to now, with all four teams winning two games and losing two.

The teams are next in action on Saturday 27 September, with New Zealand hosting Australia in Auckland, while South Africa host Argentina in Durban.

It is surprising to see that Betway have made the home teams such clear favourites to win, especially as all four sides have at least lost one home match this season.

New Zealand are 1.15 to win at Eden Park — possibly due to their incredible record at the ground, though they’ll be hurting after taking a record beating by the Boks. Australia are only 6.60 for the win, with a draw at 35.00.

It’s pretty much the same story for the Boks, who’ll host the Pumas, fresh off their win in Sydney.

The Boks are 1.08 to win, with Argentina at 10.00 — not a bad bet considering the up-and-down nature of this year’s tournament. A draw is 45.00.

There are a number of other betting options available.

All odds correct at time of publishing and subject to change.