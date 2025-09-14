Willemse: Backline vindicated as Boks target Argentina next

Springbok back Damian Willemse said criticism from 'people trying to get to us' was disproved by their performance against the All Blacks.

Man of the match in the Springboks’ record win over the All Blacks in Wellington, Damian Willemse said the criticism coach Rassie Erasmus received for playing a younger backline has been rendered moot.

The star back said the 43–10 victory honoured both Erasmus and the late Bevin Fortuin, the former Bok fullback who died last week.

Erasmus responded to the previous week’s 24–17 defeat to the All Blacks in Auckland by ringing the changes for Saturday’s match in Wellington.

The backline included a new halfback pairing in Cobus Reinach and Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, a new midfield pairing in Willemse and Canan Moodie, a new wing in Ethan Hooker and new fullback in Aphelele Fassi.

Grant Williams moved to the bench, while Manie Libbok and André Esterhuizen joined him after not featuring in Auckland.

Criticism disproved

The new-look backline was given freedom to play according to their individual skillsets. It paid off with aerial dominance as well as more confident running rugby as the Boks defended the Freedom Cup for the first time and inflicted the All Blacks’ heaviest defeat in rugby.

It also lifted the Boks from third to second in the Rugby Championship, behind the Wallabies, while the All Blacks dropped from first to third.

Willemse was brilliant on the day with one try, 14 carries, six defenders beaten and 115 metres made. But all of the backline shone, scoring four of the team’s six tries.

“When we make changes, people on our side don’t always see it well,” Willemse said. He referred to the All Blacks, who played debutant wing Leroy Carter, and two other players who only had two Test caps (Noah Hotham and Ruben Love).

Compared with the Bok backline (three players with 40+ caps, two with 20+ and two in the teens), he said the All Blacks had less experience. It was only Ethan Hooker who had little Test experience, but he played brilliantly in his third Test.

“We’ve been coming under a lot of criticism from a lot of our supporters and people from the outside trying to get to us. But I think the boys really stepped up, nailed their roles and capitalised very well.”

Springboks brace for the challenge of Argentina

He said the Springboks were back in the running for the Rugby Championship with the bonus-point win. But beating Argentina, who have now beaten the All Blacks and Wallabies once each, will be a challenge.

“Argentina is a very strong side. We’ll do our analysis when we get to next week. But they are an all-court team. They can kick the ball, they can run the ball, can scrum, can maul. They can really play all over the park.

“We know Argentina is not going to be easy. It will be a tough two weeks picture for us. But luckily we go home now and see our families and enjoy this win.”

The Boks have a by-week before playing Argentina in Durban on 27 September, and then in London on 4 October.