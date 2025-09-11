Star golfers at long odds reflect strength of BMW PGA Champs

Europe’s Ryder Cup players sharpening up at Wentworth.

The presence of 11 of Europe’s 12 Ryder Cup team members adds drama to this week’s BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth in England. The tournament will be closely scrutinised by the punters around the world as they look forward to the keenly anticipated bi-annual US-Europe showdown at Bethpage Black in New York a week later.

Already billed as the DP World Tour’s flagship event of the year, with whopping prize money of $9-million (about R158-million), the BMW has drawn a powerful field.

Topping the betting boards at 6.50 is Rory McIlroy, fresh off his epic playoff victory in the Irish Open last weekend. But the world’s No 2 won’t have it easy, with a posse of LIV golfers and a sprinkling of US PGA Tour regulars invading Europe to raid for the big money and prestige.

Spaniard Jon Rahm is well supported at 6.65, while recent US Tour Championship winner Tommy Fleetwood is an 11.70 chance.

Other notables on the tee on Thursday include LIV form-man Joaquim Niemann (21.10), ultra-consistent Justin Rose (41.00) and defending BMW champ Billy Horschel (43.00), along with former major champions Hideki Matsuyama (48.00), Adam Scott (58.00) and Brooks Koepka (63.00).

Such stars at such long odds reflects the strength of the competition.

Swede Joakim Lagergren, who took McIlroy to three playoff holes in Ireland on Sunday, is a 230.00 shot!

Probably not for long, though, as bettors spot the value gap.

South Africans include Dean Burmester (58.00), who won LIV Golf Chicago in August, Thriston Lawrence (140.00), who a fortnight ago won the European Masters, Erik van Rooyen (180.00), coming off a steady year in the US, and Dylan Naidoo (1000.00), reigning SA Open champ.

An eye-catcher is Spain’s Angel Hidalgo, who came within one stroke of making the Irish Open playoff. He is a tasty 425.00 for the win.

All the usual betting options are available on Betway – from Top 5, Top 10 and Top 20, to 1st Round Leader, Top Scandinavian, head-to-heads and Will There be a Hole-In-One? (yes: 1.69, no: 2.05).

