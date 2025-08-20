Stellies a surprisingly long shot to beat Pirates

Orlando Pirates and Stellenbosch both probably didn’t expect to go into Wednesday evening’s Betway Premiership clash looking for their first...

Yet that is exactly how it stands as last season’s runners-up (Pirates) take on last season’s third-place finishers (Stellenbosch) at Orlando Stadium.

Pirates’ new coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has got off to an inauspicious start to his reign at the Buccaneers, losing his first two Premiership games to Sekhukhune United and Marumo Gallants.

Stellies, meanwhile, haven’t fared much better, losing at home to Kaizer Chiefs and then only managing a point away to Magesi FC.

Both sides do come into this match on the back of more encouraging results on the weekend.

Pirates drew 1-1 at home to Sundowns in the first leg of their MTN8 semifinal. But a draw with the might of Masandawana is a creditable result and Ouaddou was happy with the way his side fought back against Sundowns, Kamogelo Sebelebele grabbing a late equaliser.

Steve Barker’s Stellenbosch, meanwhile, beat Sekhukhune 2-0 in the first leg of their MTN8 semi. This result is even more impressive in light of the fact that Babina Noko have made such a good start to the season, winning all of their other four matches.

Stellies edged this corresponding fixture last season 1-0, with Devin Titus getting the winning goal. Titus was also on the scoresheet against Sekhukhune on Saturday and could again be a thorn in the Buccaneers side.

Given Pirates’ shaky start, it is perhaps surprising that Stellies are such outsiders to win on Wednesday. According to Betway’s latest odds, Stellies are priced at 5.00 to win, with Pirates at 1.80 and a draw at 3.15.

If you are looking for an outside bet, Stellies may be worth a punt, with Ouaddou also seeming not entirely sure what his best side is yet. Having such a large squad to choose from can come with its own set of problems.

For anyone seeking out an even longer shot, meanwhile, Magesi are priced at 9.80 to win at home to Sundowns on Wednesday. Chances are that won’t happen, but if it does, you will certainly get bang for your buck.

